New Delhi: In the wake of a significant drop in COVID cases, parents have started an online petition against face masks at schools. In the petition dedicated to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, parents sought to make masks voluntary for kids. At present, masks are mandatory in all educational institutions.Also Read - Covid-19 Surge in China, US And Europe Triggers Fourth Wave Fears, Where does India stand?

“Enough is enough, we parents stand up and demand you stop stripping our parenting rights away! We will stand up and fight to do what WE as parents feel is best for our children! We are not asking for a “no mask” policy; we are simply requesting that you allow the parents and children to choose! We are requesting that if a healthy child attends the school and does not wish to use a mask, they be allowed to be free of a mask”, a petition, filed by a mother read. Also Read - Amid Fear of Fourth Wave, New Zealand Reports Nearly 21,000 New community COVID Cases

Read Full Online Petition Here

“We need our children unmasked at school! They can go to stores and out to eat without masks so why do they need them in school? It is time to unmask them and let them be kids again- not faceless people! Also Read - Centre Allows States To Open Economic And Social Activities But With Cautions

I implore you to remove the mask mandate in schools for our children and their teachers. It is an overreach of power, an assault on our human rights, and a grave danger to our kids! More importantly, it has been proven ineffective as we review a year’s worth of data between states and cities that have had mask mandates, lockdowns, etc. versus those that have not. COVID-19 will continue to follow a seasonal curve as it works through various populations, regardless of lockdowns, masking, and business closures. Continuing measures based on feelings and not facts are simply wrong.

These interventions are harmful. Our children need normalcy. They need to see their teacher’s faces. They need to have a normal Christmas program and perform with their parents in the audience. They need to sit with their desks facing each other. They need to sing and play with their friends at recess.

Please unmask our children. Please stand up for them. Please fight for them. What we are asking them to endure is wrong, and we are responsible if we allow it to continue”, the petition read.