Shimla: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that all schools, except residential schools, in the state, will continue to remain shut till September 21. The decision comes after a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Following the decision, exams for classes 9 to 12 will be conducted online in the state, reported Times Now. On the other hand, residential schools will be asked to follow COVID protocols such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc. "For residential schools, SOPs developed by Education Department will be followed to contain COVID-19", Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told news agency ANI.

Earlier last month the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed the opening of schools for students of Classes 10 to 12. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had stated students of Classes 5 and 8 may also visit schools to clear their doubts about topics. The state Cabinet had also allowed coaching institutions to open in strict adherence to COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Notably, several states/UTs have reopened schools and colleges, or are planning to do so in the coming days, as the second wave of COVID-19 receded across the country. However, some states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh are witnessing a sudden surge in corona cases.