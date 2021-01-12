School Reopening News: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday became the latest state to add to the list of states that have announced the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutes in a “restricted manner” in view of the reducing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Telangana government has announced that physical classes will resume in schools and colleges in the state from February 1. Also Read - Now, Several Gorillas at US' San Diego Park Test Positive for Coronavirus

Here’s when and where educational institutes are reopening: Also Read - India Records 12,584 COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours, Lowest in Seven Months | Key Points

Tamil Nadu Also Read - SC Suspends Implementation of Farm Laws, Forms Panel to Hold Talks | LIVE Updates

Schools will reopen for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 19. The Tamil Nadu government has also allowed hostels and residential facilities for all students to reopen on the aforementioned date.

Karnataka

Karnataka government has decided to reopen colleges for first, second and third year students from January 14. Schools in the state have already opened from January 1.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced last week that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed till January 15 in the wake of the new strain of coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the state education department had announced the resumption of physical classes on alternate days for classes 9 to 12 from November 23.

The state will also take a decision on reopening of colleges from January 20.

Gujarat

Schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened in the state from January 11. The decision to reopen schools was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar.

Telangana

Schools and colleges in Telangana will reopen from February 1. The state government announced that for now, schools will reopen only for students of Class 9 onwards.

Rajasthan

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Rajasthan will reopen in the state from January 18. Apart from this, the Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College will reopen from January 11 by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Punjab

Punjab government also decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of Classes 5 to 12. However, the timings of the schools have been staggered from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Apart from these states, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar have also reopened educational institutes for face-to-face learning of students.

However, the Delhi government is yet to take a decision on reopening of schools as it is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened and the future strategy to resume classroom studies will depend on when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public after frontline workers are inoculated.