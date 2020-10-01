School reopening news: The Maharashtra government, in its recent guidelines, said that schools, colleges and coachings in the state will remain shut till October 31. Only distance and online learning has been permitted by the government. Notably, this comes as the state see no let up Coronavirus cases. Also Read - Brain Dead Woman Donates Liver, Kidney & Lungs; Gives New Lease Of Life To 4 Persons

Maharashtra government has also extended the lockdown in the state with further relaxations till October 30. (Read Complete Story Here) Also Read - Coronavirus in India Update: Over 86K Fresh Cases, 1181 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 63-Lakh Mark | Highlights

Under Unlock 5 guidelines by the Home Ministry, the states and UTs have been given powers to take decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner. Also Read - Setback For Trump Ahead of US Presidential Polls: Moderna Says Its Vaccine Won't be Ready Before Elections

“For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation,” the MHA had said in the guidelines released on Wednesday.