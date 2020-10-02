School Reopening News: Even though the Central government on Wednesday issued Unlock 5 guidelines on reopening of schools, the Union Home Ministry on Friday issued a fresh order and made it clear that it is not however compulsory for school to restart classes on October 15. Also Read - School Reopening News: UP Set to Resume Classes From October 15, But What About Other States/UTs?

In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the MHA had also said that states and UTs have been given powers to take decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked the government for the guidelines on reopening of schools.

“Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. I am grateful to the Home Minister for permission to reopen schools. The Home Ministry and Health Ministry have cooperated with the Education Ministry. Whether it be the conducting of JEE, NEET or the final exams, they have been really helpful,” Pokhriyal said in a video message.

In the guidelines, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the decision on reopening of schools shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

The MHA said that the online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged in all schools.

As per the order from the Centre, the schools across the country will be reopening from October 15 but if some schools want to remain closed, they can choose that as well.