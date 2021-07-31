School Reopening News: Punjab government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2, while ensuring proper COVID protocols and appropriate behaviour. Meanwhile, Punjab decided to extend the ongoing lockdown restrictions till August 10 to curb the transmission.Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Delhi? Kejriwal Govt Expected to Take Final Decision by Tomorrow

"All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021. They shall follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Department of School Education shall issue instructions in this regard," the Punjab government said in a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary.

As the second wave of COVID-19 receded, several states announced to reopen schools and colleges, or are planning to reopen in the coming months. Speculations are rife that Delhi schools will resume normal classes anytime soon. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government is set to take a final decision after considering the feedback of parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 5,99,053. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 16,292, including two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the state’s health bulletin. There are 544 active cases in Punjab right now.