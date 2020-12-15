New Delhi: All academic restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus will be lifted from the educational institutions from elementary schools to university levels in Assam from January 1, 2021, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Also Read - When Will Coronavirus End? When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in India? Union Minister Makes Big Statement

He stated that the staggered system of attendance of different classes will be withdrawn with regular classes at all levels resuming from the start of the new year. However, wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing will continue to remain in place.

A fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the state Education department soon in this regard

The development comes as the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state has improved considerably with currently a very low positivity rate following which it has been decided to lift the restrictions, the minister said at a press conference in Guwahati.

Educational institutions in India were closed since March 20. However, in Assam and several other states staggered classes were held from September 1 though elementary schools remained closed.

Earlier on Monday, one more person succumbed to the viral disease, following which the state’s tally rose to 1,003. 146 new cases took the state’s tally to 2,14,803. The sole death was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district which also registered 52 of the 146 fresh positive cases.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus caseload soared to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh. The death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities yesterday.

There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.