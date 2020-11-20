New Delhi: In the wake of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that all schools in its jurisdiction will remain closed till the end of this year, i.e, December 31, 2020. However, schools can reopen from November 23 in other parts of the state, strictly adhering to all safety protocols. Also Read - 'Something in Marathi': Shiv Sena's Nitin Nandgaonkar Demands Karachi Sweets Outlet in Mumbai be Renamed | Watch

“All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd,” news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar as saying. Also Read - Pune: Watchman Set Ablaze For Trying to Stop Man From Urinating on Car

The recent development comes after the Delhi government announced that all schools in the national capital would remain shut due to the sudden spurt in corona cases. Also Read - Sameet Thakkar Granted Bail By Mumbai Court After 21 Days In Custody

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had permitted students of classes 9 to 12 to attend schools from November 23 onwards.

The Maharashtra government had also asked the Railways to allow the teaching and non-teaching staff to travel in Mumbai suburban local trains once the normal classes resume in the state from November 23.

Besides, the state School Education department had released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the reopening of schools in the state from November 23.