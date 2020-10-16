School reopening news: The Sikkim government has given its nod to reopen all schools in the state from October 19 in a graded manner. Further, winter holidays will also be done away with this year to compensate for the missed classes during the Coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Gorkhey: Snuggled Between the Borders of Darjeeling and Sikkim, this Valley is A Must on Every Traveller’s List

Classes will be held six days a week this year, Bhim Thatal, a nodal officer of the education department's public relations and publicity wing, said. All notified government holidays, however, will be in place, Thatal said.

The current academic session will conclude by February 13, 2021, and the next will commence two days after, on February 15, he said.

The officer said that schools have to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Union ministries of education and health as well the protocols set by the state.

Elaborating on the government’s plan, he said that the state education department has prepared a calender for reopening of the schools. According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.

Similary, classes 6-8 will resume on November 2, and classes 3, 4 and 5 on November 23, all on a voluntary basis, and subject to the COVID-19 situation prevailing at that time.

The state government had, however, partially opened government schools on September 21, with 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff members reporting for work, and students from classes 9 to 12 attending classes on a voluntary basis.