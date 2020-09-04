School Reopening News: Going as per the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Centre, the Delhi government on Friday issued a notification and allowed online classes in the national capital to continue. However, it said the schools will remain closed till month-end due to covid situation. Also Read - Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: How it Fights Lung Infections And Boosts Immunity

Issuing a circular, the Delhi government said that students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. Also Read - Drunk Men Harass & Abuse Couple in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | Watch

“All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers,” the Delhi government said. Also Read - School, College Reopening News: Online Classes Allowed in Assam, no regular Class Till Sept 30

This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools: Delhi Government https://t.co/1xZQ4ORol9 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The Delhi government said that students will be allowed to visit schools from September 21 with the written permission from their parents. It also added that a separate SOP will be issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare soon.

“This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools,” it said.

“Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be continued,” the circular also added.

The Delhi government in the circular further added that 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff will be called to schools from September 21 for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the Containment Zones.

The development comes as the Union Home Ministry on August 29 issued Unlock 4 guidelines and allowed only online classes to continue in schools across the country.

On the other hand, the national capital on Friday recorded highest single-day spike of 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to over 1.85 lakh. The death toll jumped to 4,513 with 13 fatalities in 24 hours.

Notably, this is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

On June 27, the city had recorded 2,948 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 3.

On Thursday, 19 deaths were reported while the count of daily cases was 2,737. On September 1-2, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509 respectively.