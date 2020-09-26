New Delhi: Schools in Tripura will reopen for the students of classes 11 and 12 from October 5, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed on Saturday. He asserted that students having written consent from their guardians will only be permitted inside the school premises. Also Read - TNEA Rank List 2020 Release Date And Time Announced | Know Details Here

For students in other classes, the schools will be opened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation, the minister said.

The decision to reopen the schools for senior students was taken by the government following a high-level meeting, chaired by the education minister. The meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors of Tripura Central University and Maharaja Bir Bikram State University, directors of Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Departments, and other officials of the Education Department.

“The Ministry of Education had issued a notification in detail along with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools from September 21. Ten states across the country have already reopened the schools. We have also decided to reopen schools,” Nath said, adding that 50 per cent teachers would attend schools every day by rotation and take classes.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had decided to resume normal classes for 10, 11, and 12 students from October 1, 2020. The state government had also issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the students in this regard.