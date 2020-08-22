New Delhi: Amid the ongoing COVID crisis which has severely affected students and brought their studies to a standstill, a government school teacher from the border area of Uri in North Kashmir has developed a school website as well as an Android application to help them. Also Read - Home Ministry Orders Withdrawal of 10000 Paramilitary Forces From Jammu And Kashmir

Aijaz Sheikh, hailing from Chandanwari village of Uri who is a lecturer in IT, has created a website for his school, Government Higher Secondary Nambla Uri. The most important aspect is that Sheikh has utilised the limited 2G internet services available in Kashmir to create a website and then, later, an android application-for making it easy for the students.

"This should have taken me just 15 days, but it took me around 3 months to get it done for the betterment of the students of my school and the staffers there," Aijaz Sheikh told news agency ANI.

“I along with other teachers decided to work on our school website following which we discussed it with our higher authorities. When the COVID-19 classes started, we also planned how we would start online classes for the students,” he added.

He said that while the website was created a few months back, the android application was published just 8 to 10 days ago and has been downloaded by the students who are taking benefit of it.

He also said that the students are not required to visit us from Monday to Saturday.

“The students of lower classes will get early exposure to information technology. The school website is addressed as http://www.ghssnambla.in and the android application is named as https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ghss nambla.ourapp,” said Sheikh.

“Our website has a lot of sections including the admission section. Now students can apply for the admission online. We also have a result section on the website,” he added.

(With agency inputs)