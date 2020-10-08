School Reopening News: The Haryana government is planning to reopen schools for classes 6 to 9 to assist students who need guidance from their teachers. This is in line with the Centre’s decision to allow graded resumption of schools from October 15. Also Read - Watch: 8-Foot Long Python Found in Car in Hisar Market, Rescued by Forest Department

If the plan is approved then students will be allowed to come to schools to consult their teachers from October 15 onwards, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday. Students will only be allowed to visit schools with the written consent of their parents or guardians. Also Read - Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Choudhary Blessed With a Baby Boy? Here is All That We Know!

“We are contemplating opening the schools for the students of Classes 6 to 9 to enable them to take guidance from teachers. Final decision will be taken in coming days,” Pal told reporters here. Also Read - New Laws to Make Farmers ‘Slaves of Corporates’: Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dig Against Centre

Notably, Haryana schools were shut in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were allowed to partially reopen last month to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions outside COVID containment zones only. The government had asked all the educational institutions to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently.

In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Home Ministry said that states and UTs can reopen schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. However, it later made it clear that it was not compulsory for schools and other educational institutions to restart classes on October 15.