School Reopening News: The Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes for Classes 10th and 12th from Monday, July 26, 2021. Whether to attend these classes in person will be students' decision, reports news agency ANI quoting an official order.

"Online classes will continue for rest of the students, including those of classes 10th and 12th. SOPs will be issued in this regard," said Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of School & Mass Education, Odisha.