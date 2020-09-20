School Reopening News: All the classes would start functioning simultaneously, said the Tamil Nadu government, as several states are set to reopen schools for students of Class IX-XII from Monday, September 21. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Four NCB Members And One Accused Test Positive For COVID-19

Ruling out shift-based classes and phased-reopening of educational institutions, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan said schools across Tamil Nadu will open simultaneously once the pandemic situation is brought under control. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update News Today: Daily Suburban Services to be Increased From Tomorrow; Bank Employees Allowed to Travel in Locals

Speaking to reporters, he asserted that all classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure, he said, adding that the schools are equipped with sufficient numbers of classrooms to ensure the social distancing norms.

Notably, schools and colleges across India have been shut since March 25 when lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu Government had launched classes through its education Television channel, following the extended lockdown while several private and aided schools switched to online mode of teaching.

Meanwhile, to reduce the burden of children, the TN government has also reduced the school syllabus for the academic year 2020-2021 by about 40 percent, following the recommendation of the expert committee.