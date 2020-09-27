New Delhi: The Puducherry Education Department on Sunday announced reopening of schools for higher cases in a phased manner. Students of classes 10 and 12 in Puducherry and Karaikal can come to schools for a doubt clarification from October 5. Also Read - School Reopening News: These States to Resume Normal Classes From Next Month | Complete SOPs Here

The session for Class 9 and Class 11 to begin from October 12.

Prior to this, Tripura government announced it will reopen schools for the students of classes 11 and 12 from October 5. He asserted that students having written consent from their guardians will only be permitted inside the school premises.

The government said, schools can call 50 per cent of the teachers taking classes for 10th, 11th and 12th classes at a time in areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones from October 1.

Notably, schools and colleges across the country were shut in March when lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus was announced. Many schools have resorted to online mode of teaching.