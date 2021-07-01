School Reopening News Today: After being shut for months, the schools in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have resumed their classes in online mode from Thursday. Notably, the online classes in these states were suspended in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation. However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff, the government of these states has not allowed classes in offline mode. Also Read - Delta Variant of Covid-19 to Become Dominant Strain in Coming Months: WHO

Madhya Pradesh: The schools in this state were supposed to open in offline mode after summer vacations from July 1. However, the state government had on June 28 said the studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts. The state government said that the decision on reopening of schools for offline classes will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts.

Telangana: As per its earlier announcement, the Telangana government on Thursday resumed the online classes in the state. Notably, the classes from KG to postgraduate level have resumed from today. The Telangana government had earlier planned to start offline classes from July 1.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government on has allowed the online classes to resume from July 1. Notably, the government and private schools have reopened for online classes from today, July 1. They were closed in May for the summer vacation.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in Uttar Pradesh have also reopened for administrative work from today in physical mode. The online teaching-learning activities are continuing in the state. The state government has allowed the teachers and non-teaching staff to visit schools for administrative work.