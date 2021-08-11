New Delhi: Reopening of schools must be prioritized while ensuring that proper health and hygiene is maintained, said World Health Organization chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on Tuesday amid a slowed-down COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO scientist noted that the ‘new normal’ can have a long-term impact on children’s mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing, which otherwise develops at school.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces 13 Flights Between India and UK From THIS Date | Full Details Here

"The impact on children's mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing will last a long time. School openings must be prioritized with distancing, masking, avoiding indoor singing and gatherings, hand hygiene and vaccination of all adults. @mhrdschools @DrYasminAHaque @NITIAayog @UNICEF," Dr Swaminathan said in a tweet.

Another tweet by the not-for-profit MS Swaminathan Research Foundation informed, "Greatest Impact of Covid-19 is the indirect effect on education by shutting down of schools around the world. 1.5 billion children were suddenly out of school and it affected their education, says Dr Donald Bundy."

Last week, the WHO chief scientist had cautioned people against lowering their guard for another six months and urged them to strictly follow Covid-appropriate protocols.

“I know everybody is tired, everyone wants to meet their family, organise parties. But this is not the time to let down your guard. Let’s be careful for another six months. By then, if the vaccination coverage is very high, then things should definitely start improving,” Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said.

She had also noted that there was no scientific evidence for anxiety that the third wave of coronavirus will target children.

School Reopening in India

It must be noted that several states in India have started resuming normal classes at school and college level in a staggered manner while maintaining Covid protocols.

On June 19, the Union Ministry of Education had released the guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure and beyond.

Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had tweeted saying “in this ‘new normal’ of the pandemic, considering parents’ role as pivotal to children’s growth and learning, these Guidelines aim to provide information on the ‘why’, ‘what’, and ‘how-to’ of participation and engagement in supporting children during the school closure, irrespective of their literacy levels. Home is the first school, and parents are the first teachers”.

The guidelines on home-based learning emphasize the need for parents to create a safe and engaging environment and a positive learning environment, have realistic expectations from the child, take care of health and eat healthy, while at the same time having fun with children. These guidelines are meant not only for parents but also for caregivers, other family members, grandparents, community members, older siblings who all are engaged in promoting the welfare of children.