School Reopening News Today: Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of COVID third wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made it clear that the schools in the national capital will not reopen anytime soon. Giving further details, the chief minister said that his administration doesn’t want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete.Also Read - Odisha Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions in 10 Districts Till Aug 1 | Full List of Guidelines Here

“Not now. Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So, we don’t want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete,” Kejriwal said. Also Read - India vs England 2021: After Rishabh Pant, One Team India Staff Member Tests COVID-19 Positive: Sources

Speaking to the media people, Kejriwal said there is no plan yet to resume offline classes at schools in the city. He said this while responding to a question on whether the Delhi government is planning to resume offline classes in schools, as is being done in neighbouring states. Also Read - Over 20 Children Hospitalised After Testing COVID Positive in Puducherry

Not now. Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on reopening of schools pic.twitter.com/LzmHb8Qb4p — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also confirmed that students will not be called to schools anytime soon in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had further added that construction work is going on in fast pace in schools so that students can be welcomed in better classroom environment.

“Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms are done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,022, according to the latest bulletin. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.