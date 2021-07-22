School Reopening News: Remaining shut since March 2020, many states these days are planning to reopen classes for the academic activities as coronavirus cases are going down. Notably, these state governments are planning to reopen schools in phased manner. However, a threat of a possible third COVID wave and non-availability of vaccines is making these states reconsider their decisions.Also Read - Maharashtra Railways Update: 33 Trains Diverted, 51 Short Terminated, 48 Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Karnataka: With no offline classes for the second academic year in a row, the Karnataka government is planning to reopen classes in a phased manner from August, sources in the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) told Indian Express. As per the report, an expert panel headed by the DPI Commissioner will submit report to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister soon. The panel has recommended that offline classes should resume from the first week of August. In the meantime, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that vaccination of teachers across schools, including government, aided and unaided private ones, would be carried out to facilitate them to resume offline classes.

Himachal Pradesh: In the Cabinet meeting under CM Jairam Thakur, the state government said the schools will reopen for classes 10th, 11th & 12th from August 2 in strict adherence with COVID-19 norms. However, the students of classes 5th & 8th would be allowed to visit schools for doubt clearances from August 2. The state government also stated that coaching, tuition and training institutions would be allowed to function with effect from July 26 by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Gujarat: After reopening the offline schools for class 12 and colleges, the Gujarat government is now planning to start offline education for classes 9 to 11. However, a final decision on this matter is expected after the state government seeks the opinion of the health department about the third possible wave of coronavirus. As per latest updates, the offline classes from 9 to 11 are unlikely to open till September.

Maharashtra: On the other hand, the schools have already been opened in Maharashtra’s covid-free villages from July 15. The Maharashtra government had earlier issued an order to reopen the offline academic year 2021-22 from July 15 in Covid-free village. More than 4 Lakhs students from classes 9th to 12th in rural Maharashtra attended the offline classes in the first week.

Telangana: The Telangana is also planning to reopen schools as COVID cases have gone down in the state. Earlier, the state had ordered for the reopening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges and all other educational institutes from July 1. As per latest updates, from August 1st week, all the educational institutions will be allowed to open physical classes in the schools following strict Covid-19 protocols.