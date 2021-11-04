School Reopening Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have steadily declined across the country, many states have announced that the schools will reopen in their respective places after Diwali. While some states have already issued guidelines for the schools, some states are yet to come up with the SOPs for the educational institutes. It must be noted that the schools have been shut across India since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Govt Eases Guidelines For Cinema Halls, Social Gatherings

Some of the states have resumes offline classes in a phased manner beginning with senior classes 9 to 12, however, there are few states which are yet to reopen any of the classes. Here is a state-wise list of school reopening across country:

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 16. She had earlier said that the schools will be reopened after Durga Puja on alternate days. Giving further details, the chief minister said that education department will work on modalities and guidelines to reopen schools.

Karnataka: Even though the physical classes for classes 1 to 5 reopened from October 25 for government school students, however, several private schools in the state have decided to reopen schools only after Diwali. In the meantime, the state government had already reopened schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Delhi: On the other hand, the Delhi government has resumed physical classes from November 1. However, the online classes will continue along with physical classes. The Delhi government has made the attendance optional and said the students are required to get parental consent before attending school.

Odisha: The Odisha government has already opened Class 8 from October 25, class 11 from October 21 while classes 9, 10, and 12 from July 26. As the online classes will continue, students can attend the offline classes with the consent of their parents.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has reopened schools for students of classes 1 to 8 from November 1 while classes 9 to 12 had already reopened from September 1. Issuing guidelines, the state government directed schools and students to maintain all COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing masks at all time, and maintaining social distancing rules.

Maharashtra: Issuing safety guidelines, the Maharashtra government has reopened the schools for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas from October 4 and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas. In the guidelines, the students were asked to bring consent from their parents to be able to attend physical classes.

Kerala: The Kerala government has also reopened schools from November 1 for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12. In the guidelines, the state government said that the teachers and staff should be vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before schools reopened.