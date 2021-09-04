Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that all schools, barring residential ones, will continue to remain closed until September 14 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, both teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the schools, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Schools Reopen With Strict Covid Protocol Across India | Here's What 1st Day of School Looked Like in Various States

It also said that for residential schools, SOPs issued by the Department of Education should be followed to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, from September 1, colleges in Himachal Pradesh reopened after a hiatus of more than five months. Colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only those students following COVID-19 norms have been allowed to enter the colleges.

(With inputs from ANI)