School Reopening News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down across the country, several states have announced dates and plans to reopen schools in their respective areas. While schools have been planned to reopen in rural areas in some states, the classes will start in less COVID-affected districts in some other states. As per updates, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have permitted the schools to resume physical classes under strict COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures, some other states are still mulling over the reopening of educational institutions due to the possible third wave in the country. Here is a list of states that have started physical classes in a phased manner or are planning to reopen in the coming weeks.

Uttar Pradesh: As the COVID cases have gone down, the Uttar Pradesh government decided that the intermediate schools will be reopened from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity while colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. The government also said that it has directed colleges and universities to start the process of entrance examinations from August 5.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government said that the schools will start the new academic session from August 16 onwards. A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of the School Education Department, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 24.

Odisha: On the other side, the Odisha government decided that the universities and colleges across the state will resume physical classes from August 16.

Maharashtra: Worst affected due to COVID, the Maharashtra government decided to reopen schools in rural areas. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the schools will commence physical classes on August 17 for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in cities.

Meghalaya: Not staying behind, Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the state is planning to open schools mid-August. “When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department,” he told PTI.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government this week announced that the physical classes for students of 9 to 12 will start from August 23. As per the guidelines, the classes will be held on alternate days and all the Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed. However, the state government has not taken any decision on opening the primary schools.

Tamil Nadu: After other states announced their plans, the Tamil Nadu government this week said the classes will resume for students of classes 9 to 12, from September 1 with 50 per cent occupancy in classrooms with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

West Bengal: Moreover, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this week said the state is planning to reopen schools on alternative days after Puja vacation, that is, in November. However, it will depend on the pandemic situation at that time, she added.

Delhi: However, Delhi is yet to take any decision on reopening of schools, Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government will form an expert committee to decide on the resumption of physical classes in schools and has also asked for feedback from parents and educators on the same.