School Reopening News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools from August 16. Issuing an order, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the online classes will start from July 12. Notably, the schools for classes 1 to 12 will reopen from August 16.Also Read - Lambda Variant of Coronavirus Not Reported in India so Far

The state government did a thorough discussion on the reopening of schools after taking the opinions of the stakeholders into consideration. Also Read - Does COVID-19 Vaccination Cause Infertility? Here's What we Know

At present, the teachers in the state are going to school on alternate days from the beginning of July. The state government had earlier stated that any student having doubts could go to school to clarify doubts from their teachers. Also Read - Lambda Variant of Covid-19, 'Deadlier' Than Delta Strain, Found in Over 30 Countries | What we Know so Far

Andhra Pradesh govt has decided to reopen schools from August 16. Online classes will start from July 12, says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

After the first Covid wave went down, the schools in Andhra Pradesh had reopened in a phased manner from November last year. At that time, classes 9 and 10 began and gradually, a few months later, in January and February classes commenced for the other classes. Now for nearly 10 months, the schools in the state have been closed.

The state government asked officials to ensure the standard of schools are maintained and also mentioned that well qualified teachers would be able to provide an enriching and rewarding experience to students.

“Not one teacher is going to be dropped. Retain every teacher, retain every school, upgrade the school and bring it to a level so as to provide specialised education,” CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the review meeting.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 3,042 fresh cases, 3,748 recoveries and 28 deaths in 24 hours. The total positives now went up to 19,08,065, a health department bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 33,230 after 18,61,937 recoveries and 12,898 deaths so far, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported 665, West Godavari 360, Chittoor 358, Prakasam 310, Guntur 277, Krishna 252 and SPS Nellore 251 fresh cases.

Visakhapatnam registered 171, Srikakulam 116, Anantapuramu 91, Kadapa 79, Vizianagaram 61 and Kurnool 51 new cases in a day.

Chittoor reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities, East Godavari and SPS Nellore four each, Kadapa three, Anantapuramu, Guntur and West Godavari, two each. Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam saw one coronavirus death each in a day.