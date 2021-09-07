Chennai: After schools were reopened in Tamil Nadu on September 1, it was reported that around 20 students and 10 teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. As per a report by India Today, the COVID cases were being reported from September 3 and most of the recent cases have been reported from a private school in Chennai.Also Read - Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Makes Big Statement, Says 'Third-Wave of COVID19 is Not Coming, It Is Here'

The report also suggested that a boy and his parents with a recent history of travel to Bengaluru tested positive. After the cases were detected, over 120 other students from the school are also being tested.

As the third Covid wave has been predicted for most of the states, and children being considered most vulnerable, it is being questioned whether reopening of schools was the right move. It was noticed that despite SOPs and social distancing, cases are being reported across the state amongst school students, teachers and staff members.

Reacting to the development, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that if the students or teachers test positive in any school in the state, then institution will be sealed immediately and sanitisation and other SOPs will be followed. He also added that students or staff infected with Covid will be given immediate medical help and the random tests will be conducted in schools across the state.

With the increasing demand from students and parents to open offline classes, the state government had come up with the idea to reopen schools in the state. The state government also had taken several precautionary measures to ensure that students and other staff members were fully vaccinated before the reopening of schools.