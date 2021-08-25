School Reopening Latest News Today: Days after AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that the schools should be reopened in graded manner, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) chairman Dr NK Arora on Wednesday said that the time has now come for the schools to reopen in phased manner across the country. However, before reopening the schools, he said that the adults, the parents and other members of the family should be immunised against COVID.Also Read - India’s First mRNA-based COVID Vaccine HGCO19 Gets Approval For Next Phase of Clinical Trials

"The time has now come that schools should be opened in a phased manner. However, the adults – the parents & other members of the family – should be immunised against COVID," Dr NK Arora said.

It must be noted that Dr NK Arora is the chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Giving further strategy on school reopening, Dr Arora added that in schools, teachers, employees, bus drivers whoever is coming in contact should be vaccinated so that there is a protective ring around children.

“In schools, teachers, employees, bus drivers whoever is coming in contact should be vaccinated, so that there is a protective ring around children. And the kids don’t get severe disease or get very sick with COVID,” he added.

Talking about vaccine availability for kids, Dr Arora said that ZyCoV-D will be available for 12-17 year-old children also in addition to adults in October.

“Before that a list and strategy are to be prepared to reach sick children in that group. Healthy children will be given vaccines only after adult immunisation is complete,” Arora added.