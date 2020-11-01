New Delhi: Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in Rajasthan will remain closed for students and regular classes till November 16. Also Read - Protest For Reservation: Rajasthan Gujjars Block Railway Tracks in Bharatpur, Trains Affected

Further, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed for activities till November 30, Rajasthan government said in Unlock 6 guidelines issued on Sunday.

Further, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles running without fitness to protect the health of coronavirus-infected patients and the general public from the toxic smoke emitting from them, it said.

Gehlot said the recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. Selected doctors should be given appointments within 10 days.

The maximum limit of guests at weddings should be 100, the statement said.

During the discussion on ”Unlock-6” guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said educational institutions and coaching centres including school-colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till November 16, the statement said.