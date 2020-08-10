School Reopening News Updates: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central government o Monday said that no timeline has been decided to open schools. Also Read - Quarantine in College For Two Weeks, Appear For Exams: Pune College to Students

Issuing a statement, the Centre said that the opening of schools will depend on the situation of COVID-19. It also added that only Union Territory of Chandigarh so far has expressed intention to open schools.

The Centre also added that the matter will be discussed with Health Ministry and state governments in the next 10-15 days. "Any decision regarding opening of schools will be taken keeping students safety in mind," it said.

No timeline has been decided to open schools. The opening of schools will depend on the situation of #COVID19. So far only Union Territory of Chandigarh has expressed an intention to open schools: Government Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Earlier a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended that the academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can begin from September. The UGC had constituted 2 committees to look into the matter of academic loss and online education in the wake of the lockdown and coronavirus outbreak.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier said that the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and his ministry when it comes to reopening of schools. He had also said that his ministry will ensure that there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges are taking time to reopen because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“There are 34 crore students in the country, more than America’s population. They are our biggest treasure. Safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government,” he had said.

While announcing the guidelines for Unlock 3, the Union Home Ministry had said that the schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till August 31.