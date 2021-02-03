New Delhi: The West Bengal government is planning to reopen schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from February 12, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Tuesday. “We will ask all the school authorities to strictly maintain Covid-19 protocols,” he said. Also Read - COVID-19 Leading to Diabetes in Severely Affected Patients Without Pre-Existing Sugar Condition

Chatterjee said his department is mulling to resume the classes from 9 to 12 for now. The decision to reopen classroom operations for junior standards will be taken later.

The Minister said that strict Covid-19 guidelines would be followed if the physical classes are resumed from February 12 and the consent of parents would be mandatory for students attending school. Moreover, the attendance might not be compulsory for students until the pandemic situation gets better.

Several other states have decided to reopen schools this month. The Rajasthan government on Monday announced reopening of school for classes 6-8 from February 8. Other states reopening schools this month include Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh.