School Reopening News: At a time when a number of states have already decided to reopen schools from October, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the decion regaring the matter will be taken after mid-November. She ruled out the possibility of reopening schools anytime soon.

While holding an administrative review meeting in North Bengal, Banerjee said a decision in this regard will be taken after Kali puja on November 14.

Notably, the schools have been shut across the state since March 16 following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent announcement of lockdown.

Earlier, state education minister Partha Chatterjee had said that the state would wait for the pandemic to slow down as it was not in favour of “exposing its students to health risks” by resuming classes in schools.

The development comes at a time at least 3,281 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, which raised the tally to 2,57,049, while 59 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 4,958.

The discharge rate stands at 87.83 per cent. As many 43,765 samples have been tested in the state since Tuesday.