School Reopening News: A day after the Union Home Ministry aksed the states and UTs to take a decision on reopening of schools after October 15, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday asked all district magistrates to give their feedback to it within a week to help the state cabinet take a call on opening schools.

While issuing Unlock 5 guidelines, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said state and UTs have been given the flexibility to take a decision on re-opening of schools after 15th October 2020 in a graded manner.

State School Education Minister Arvind Pandey, who held a meeting with senior officials of his department on the matter, said schools can be opened only after taking opinions of school managements and children's guardians.

He said that all DMs have been asked to take the opinion of everyone concerned with the matter and get back to the government within a week.

“Schools are proposed to be opened in three phases,” he said, adding “Classes from 9 to 12 can be opened in the first phase, from 6 to 12 in the second phase and all of them in the third.”

The MHA had also said that the decision on reopening of schools should be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

The development comes at a time when a total of 1,005 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the state’s infection tally to 49,000 while 20 more persons died of the disease at different hospitals in the state.

Dehradun district reported the highest 336 positive cases, Haridwar 133, Nainital 112, Pauri 65, Chamoli 61, Tehri 59, Udham Singh Nagar 58, Champawat 54, Uttarkashi 41, Bageshwar 26, Pitgoragarh 24, Almora 20, and Rudraprayag 16.