Jaipur: Rajasthan has retracted its decision on reopening schools from August 2 after receiving criticism in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19. The final decision on the reopening of schools in Rajasthan will be taken soon. A committee has also been set up that will come up with a decision on when to reopen schools in Rajasthan. It will also decide the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions in the state.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

The decision to form a committee was taken after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a virtual meeting with ministers and officials.

Here’s what students should know: