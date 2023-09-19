Home

Uttar Pradesh: 27 Students Fall Ill After Drinking Water Supplied At UP School

Nearly 27 students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 at Gulab Shankar Intermediate College at Gadurahi Pahadi in Meja, Prayagraj district have fallen ill by drinking water at school which was supposedly contaminated.

New Delhi: Nearly 27 students of an intermediate school in Meja area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district fell ill reportedly after drinking water supplied from a tank at their school on Monday. The students were admitted to the Meja CHC from where four of them were referred to the SRN Hospital. A probe is underway to find out if the students fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water, officials said.

Students Drink Contaminated Water At UP School, Fall Ill

As per reports, some students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 at Gulab Shankar Intermediate College at Gadurahi Pahadi in Meja drank water during their interval at the school. These students soon started complaining of stomach ache and some even fell unconscious. School authorities immediately called an ambulance and sent 27 students to CHC Meja. CHC superintendent Om Prakash said symptoms in all the children were the same. Some complained of pain in their stomach, head, hands and legs while others were vomiting. Four students were referred to SRN hospital by the doctors.

Team Of Doctors Reach School For Investigation

According to news reports, soon after the children were sent to the hospital and were being treated, a team of doctors was sent to the school for investigation and collection of samples, on the instructions of the SDM Meja Amit Kumar Gupta. Situation at the hospital was taken under control by the SDM and ACP Vimal Kishor Mishra.

Similar Case In Maharashtra

A similar case was reported in Maharashtra last month where as many as 169 students had fallen ill after consuming leftover food in the Umadi town of Jat Tehsil, Sangli; these students were staying in the residential facility of a government-aided ashram school and were aged between five and fifteen years. While some students complained of dysentery, some started vomiting and they were then taken to a private hospital. The children, who were admitted to different private hospitals, were kept under observation for some days; they were put on antibiotics and IV fluid treatment, Food and sweet samples were also taken for analysis.

(Inputs from IANS)

