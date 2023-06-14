Home

Education

Summer Vacation 2023: List Of States That Announced Holidays For Schools Due to Heatwave

Summer Vacation 2023: List Of States That Announced Holidays For Schools Due to Heatwave

School Closing News Today: While Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have extended the summer vacations for the schools, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have announced vacations due to the heatwave.

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued a notification to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to heatwave.

School Summer Vacation 2023: Taking preventive measures amid rising heatwave across the country, various states have announced summer vacations for their schools and some of the cities have extended the vacations. While Uttar Pradesh and Patna have extended the vacations for the schools, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have announced early vacations due to the heatwave.

Chhattisgarh Extends Summer Vacation Till June 26

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued a notification to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to the heatwave. Schools in the state were scheduled to reopen on June 16.

You may like to read

Giving details, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he has directed officials concerned to extend the summer vacation to ensure the safety of children in view of rising temperatures and the heat wave.

Summer Vacations Extended Till June 26 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation in schools till June 26 due to heatwave. Earlier, June 15 was the date for the schools to reopen.

The state government said on June 21, which is also the International Yoga Day, the schools will be open for one day only.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council in a notification to all district basic education officers said the council schools will close on June 26 and resume on June 27.

Schools In Patna To Remain Shut Till June 18

Due to severe heatwave, the Patna administration has ordered to close all schools in the district till June 18. As per the order, the private, and government schools including pre-school and Anganwari centres in Patna have been asked to shut classes till June 18.

“Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private, Government schools (including pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 18.06.2023,” read the circular.

Schools In Jharkhand To Remain Shut Till June 17

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday issued an order saying all schools (up to Class 8) in the state will remain closed till June 17 and for Classes 9-12, schools will remain closed till June 15due to heat wave prevailing in the state.

In the order, the education department said that the classes would remain closed as per the notice and would open after June 17.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government had announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heat wave conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.