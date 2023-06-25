Top Recommended Stories

Heat Wave: Patna Administration Restricts All Academic Activities Till June 28 Up To Class 12. DM’s Official Order Inside

Patna School Closing News Updates: Due to the prevalent severe heat waves conditions in the state, the Patna district administration in Bihar has restricted all academic activities till June 28 up to

Published: June 25, 2023 10:18 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Patna Administration Restricts Academic Activities For Private, Govt Schools Till June 24. Read DM’s Order

Patna School Closing News Updates: Due to the prevalent severe heat waves conditions in the state, the Patna district administration in Bihar has restricted all academic activities till June 28 up to Class 12. The District Magistrate has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 28. In a letter, Patna DM said that prevalent high temperatures with high humidity in the district could prove risky for children.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Saturday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 28. “..I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do herebyprohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools(Including PreSchool an Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class-XII till 28.06.2023, “said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Saturday.

Patna Administration Restricts Academic Activities For Private, Govt Schools Till June 28. DM’s Order Below

In response, under the CrPC of section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till class 12th, Anganwadi, Pre-school. The order will come into effect from Monday, June 26, 2023.

