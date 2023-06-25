Heat Wave: Patna Administration Restricts All Academic Activities Till June 28 Up To Class 12. DM’s Official Order Inside

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Saturday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 28. “..I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do herebyprohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools(Including PreSchool an Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class-XII till 28.06.2023, “said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Saturday.

Patna Administration Restricts Academic Activities For Private, Govt Schools Till June 28. DM’s Order Below

In response, under the CrPC of section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till class 12th, Anganwadi, Pre-school. The order will come into effect from Monday, June 26, 2023.