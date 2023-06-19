Home

School Holiday: Jharkhand Govt Extend Summer Vacation Up To Class 8 Till June 21

Jharkhand School Reopening Updates: Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Jharkhand government has extended the school closure for students up to Class 8 till June 21, 2023.

Odisha extends school summer vacation by 2 days in view of heatwave.

Jharkhand School Reopening Updates: Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Jharkhand government has extended the school closure for students up to Class 8 till June 21, 2023. This is for the third time that the summer break was extended this year. Earlier, the government had announced the extension of summer vacation on June 11 and June 14.

The schools were to open for primary and middle-level students on June 19. However, students of Classes 9 to 12 would have to attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, an order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said. “All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 19 till June 21 for classes from KG to 8 while the Classes for 9 to 12 will be conducted from 7 am to 11 am in wake of extreme heat and heat wave conditions,” the order said, news agency PTI reported.

Jharkhand Weather Update

Heatwave conditions continue unabated in Jharkhand with maximum temperature hovering between 41 and 46 degrees Celsius. Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said any major change in maximum temperature is unlikely for the next couple of days. “Thereafter, the temperature might decline by two to three degrees Celsius,” he said, PTI reported. On the progress of monsoon, he said, “Conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.” Usually, monsoon arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and June 15. It reached near Sahibganj district in the state’s northeast on June 12 but “did not proceed further as conditions were not favourable”.

School Holiday: Check Updates on Other States

Patna Administration Restricts All Academic Activities Till June 24 Up To Class 12

The Patna district administration in Bihar has restricted all academic activities from June 19 to June 24 up to Class 12, due to the extreme heat waves in the state. The District Magistrate has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 24. In a letter, Patna DM said that hot, humid temperatures with strong heat waves could prove risky for children.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Friday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 24. “..I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do herebyprohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools(Including PreSchool an Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class-XII till 24.06. 2023, “said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.

(With Inputs From PTI)

