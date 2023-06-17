By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Heat Wave: Patna Administration Restricts All Academic Activities Till June 24 Up to Class 12. DM’s Order Inside
Patna School Closing News Updates: The Patna district administration in Bihar has restricted all academic activities from June 19 to June 24 up to Class 12, due to the extreme heat waves in the state. The District Magistrate has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 24.
District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order on Friday asking private and Government schools including (Pre-schools and Anganwari Center) to prohibit academic activities till June 24. “..I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do herebyprohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools(Including PreSchool an Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class-XII till 24.06. 2023, “said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.
Several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions. In response, under the CrPC of section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till class 12th, Anganwadi, Pre-school. The order is applicable from Monday until June 24.
