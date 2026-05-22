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School Summer Vacation list 2026: Amid Heatwave alert, School holiday dates announced; Check Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, state-wise updates

School Summer Vacation list 2026: Amid Heatwave alert, School holiday dates announced; Check Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, state-wise updates

Amid rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across several parts of India, multiple states have announced summer vacations and revised school holiday schedules for students. Check the state-wise updates here.

School Summer Vacation list 2026: Amid Heatwave alert, School holiday dates announced; Check Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, state-wise updates (AI-generated image/for representation only)

School Holiday 2026: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated to some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 21 to 25. Heat wave conditions are also expected in isolated areas of East Madhya Pradesh on May 26 and 27; West Rajasthan from May 21 to 24; East Rajasthan from May 21 to 27; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 21 and 22; Bihar and Telangana from May 21 to 24; Jharkhand on May 22 and 23; and Odisha from May 21 to 25.

When will summer vacations begin in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Telangana?

Amid rapidly rising temperatures and relentless scorching heat, several parts of the country are reeling under intense heat wave conditions. The heatwave conditions are making daily life increasingly difficult. Various state governments have extended the summer break for schools due to several reasons.

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Many authorities have cited safety and health concerns for students. Many states, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and West Bengal, have changed their vacation schedules for both government and private schools. During heatwave conditions, the education department authorities even issue independent advisories to schools recommending avoiding outside activity, conducting morning classes, and ensuring drinking water is accessible. Some school even change their school timings. Check state-wise school updates here

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Bihar School Holiday: Classes for students from Classes 6 to 8 would be permitted only till 10.30 a.m

With Bihar continuing to reel under intense heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures, the district administrations of Patna and Arwal have announced restrictions on school operations to safeguard the health and safety of children. According to the IANS report, Thiyagarajan S.M., the District Magistrate of Patna, has ordered the suspension of academic activities for students up to Class 5 in all government and private schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, till May 26, 2026. The order further stated that classes for students from Classes 6 to 8 would be permitted only till 10.30 a.m.

The District Magistrate issued the directive under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the district and the possible adverse impact on the health and safety of children. In Arwal district, District Magistrate Amrisha Bains has also ordered the suspension of classes up to Grade 5 in all government and private schools, pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching institutes. Additionally, academic activities for students from Classes 6 to 12 have been prohibited after 11 a.m. The restrictions in the Arwal district will remain in force from May 22 to May 25, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday List: Are schools open or closed?

Speaking of the school holidays, schools will remain shut from May 11 to July 1, 2026, in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh schools will be closed for summer vacations from May 20 through June 15, 2026. In addition, districts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Noida and Ghaziabad, have been asked by their respective district authorities to conduct classes only between 7:00 AM and 12:00 noon until the break commences. As a result of the impending heat, Rajasthan’s schools will be closed for summer break starting from May 17 and will remain closed till June 20.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

Speaking of holidays, Schools in Bihar will commence their summer vacation from June 1 to June 20, 2026.

Amid a severe heatwave, the Haryana government on Wednesday declared summer vacation for all schools from May 25 to June 30. The decision, taken by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, comes amid prevailing hot weather conditions in the past few days, with maximum temperature hovering close to 45 degrees Celsius at several places in the state. In 2024, too, when severe heat gripped the state towards the end of May, the state government had announced summer vacation for all government and private schools from May 28 to June 30. Generally, most schools in Haryana remain closed for summer vacation between June 1 to June 30, PTI reported.

Schools in Punjab will close for their summer vacations from May 25 and are expected to reopen on July 1. The summer break for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had already begun on April 24 and will continue until the commencement of classes on June 11; whereas in the state of Odisha, schools were closed from April 27 due to extreme weather. As per the decision, all government, government-aided, and private schools across Odisha will remain closed from April 27 onwards. In Chhattisgarh, schools have been given a longer summer break than usual this year, with classes being suspended from April 20 until June 15.

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