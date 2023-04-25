Home

School Summer Vacations 2023: List Of States That Have Declared Summer Breaks For Students

School Summer Vacations 2023: As the academic session has concluded with the term-end exams, some of the schools have declared vacations for their students.

Several other states who haven’t announced the date of summer vacations are planning to shut the schools on an urgent basis maid heatwave warning.

School Summer Vacations 2023: Because of rising temperature across the country, various states have declared summer vacations for their schools. Moreover, as the academic session has concluded with the term-end exams, some of the schools have also declared vacations for their students. Check which state has granted a maximum summer holiday to their students:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced summer vacations for primary, middle, and higher secondary schools in the state from April 21 and said the schools will remain closed till June 15.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the summer vacation in the schools for 40 days May 21 to June 20. If there is any change in it, then the education department will notify it separately, it said.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government said due to the rising temperatures in the state, the summer vacations for school students have been preponed. Earlier, it was supposed to start from May 24 but due to heatwaves, the vacation will start on May 2.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced summer vacation for schools from May 1 to June 15. And the teachers can expect their summer vacations from May 1 to June 9. The academic session 2023-24 will begin on April 17 across the state.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has announced summer vacation for schools May 21 to June 10 and said the new academic session 2023-24 will begin on June 12.

Odisha

The Odisha government has announced summer vacations for schools and revised the timings for students of classes 1 to 12 from 7 AM to 11.30 AM due to the heatwave. The Odisha education department announced summer vacation for schools from May 5 to June 18.

