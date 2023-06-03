Home

Summer Vacation Holidays 2023: When Will Schools Reopen? Check State-Wise Updates Here

School Closing News Latest Updates: In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools.

Summer Vacations: Due to the rise in temperature across the country, various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar have declared summer vacations for their schools. In view of the heat wave prevailing in the month of April and May, many states’ education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that have shut schools or revised school timings.

In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. Many Indian states have announced their summer vacation dates, so here are some examples:

Madhya Pradesh

Summer vacations have been declared in Madhya Pradesh schools. From May 1 to June 15, schools will be closed. In order words, School will commence in the State on June 15, 2023. Summer vacation for teachers will be from May 1 to June 9.

Uttar Pradesh

This year, Uttar Pradesh schools will have a 40-day summer break. According to the academic calendar, the summer vacation will last from May 21 to June 20. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen on July 1, 2023.

Odisha

Due to the rising temperature, the Odisha government has given district collectors permission to call for revisions in the timings of school. According to the Odisha Department of Education, the summer vacation began from May 5 and will continue till June 18. Schools will reopen from June 19, 2023.

Maharashtra

In view of heatwave conditions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for primary, middle, and higher secondary schools of the State Board from April 21, 2023. Schools of other boards can take decisions about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department. Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order added.

Himachal Pradesh

As per reports, the summer holidays in Himachal Pradesh are from June 22 to July 29, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from June 8 in government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division. According to an order issued by the School Education Department, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22. It further ordered that all teachers will remain available for any online guidance for students during the vacation period.

