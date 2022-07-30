New Delhi: Doing away with its old system wherein one teacher used to take multiple subjects in a class, the Municipal corporation of Delhi has now decided to implement a period system in which one teacher would teach only one subject in different classes. Along with this, teaching work will be done in all municipal schools on the basis of a uniform monthly teaching plan.Also Read - Liquor Sale In Delhi: Govt Rolls Back New Excise Policy For 6 Months. Details Here

Earlier, a teacher would use to take multiple subjects in a class. But, as per the “new system”, one teacher, say of Maths, would only take Maths classes, in a staggered timing, across different classes, and not all subjects. Also Read - Domestic Help From Bihar Steals Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Crore From Delhi's Punjabi Bagh House, Arrested

Now, in case of transfer of students, from one municipal school to another, there will be no disturbance of any kind in a student’s study, the MCD said. Along with this, separate classes will be organised for “weak students” by identifying them so that their learning level will be improved, the statement said. Also Read - Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be Revamped as Food Hubs: Arvind Kejriwal

As per the new system, teachers will also be free to add activities on their own, to improve the teaching-learning process. Also, Wednesdays have been earmarked for organising co-curricular activities in schools, it added. For smooth implementation of the entire programme, mentor teachers have been appointed, who will ensure it is implemented in the schools.

(With PTI inputs)