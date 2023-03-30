Home

Education

School Timings in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Changed for Ramzan. Check New Timing Here

School Timings in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Changed for Ramzan. Check New Timing Here

Bihar School Timing Latest News: The schedule will be applied from April 3 and will remain in effect till summer vacation.

Bihar School Timing Latest News: In view of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the district education officials in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have decided to change the school timings. A letter, issued by District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar, said that all schools will be operational from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the midday meals will be given to the students at 11.30 a.m, reported news agency IANS. The schedule will be applied from April 3 and will remain in effect till summer vacation.

Muslim teachers have been allowed to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school, save on Thursdays and Saturdays, during Ramzan. Earlier, the Kishanganj district has also given relaxation to Muslim teachers and students to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school. The government of Bihar has already allowed Muslim employees and officials to arrive one hour late to offices and go one hour early in the evening.

You may like to read

(With Inputs From IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.