Home

Education

Winter Vacation 2024 Ends in Several States; Will School Extend Holiday or Resume Physical Classes Tomorrow? Official Statement Awaited

Winter Vacation 2024 Ends in Several States; Will School Extend Holiday or Resume Physical Classes Tomorrow? Official Statement Awaited

School Winter Vacation 2024: In view of the ongoing cold wave conditions and low visibility caused by the thick blanket of fog, some parts of North India including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi hav

School Winter Vacation 2024: In view of the ongoing cold wave conditions and low visibility caused by the thick blanket of fog, some parts of North India including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi have extended the winter vacation break for all Government and Private schools till January 14, 2024. Even as the cold wave intensifies in many states, there’s no word on extending the winter vacation yet. Check state-wise updates here:-

Trending Now

Delhi Schools Closed or Reopening For Nursery To Class 5?

Going by an order from Delhi’s Directorate of Education, the Primary class students are scheduled to resume physical classes on January 15, 2024 (Monday). Earlier, schools were scheduled to open on January 8; however, the offline classes for students from nursery to Class 5 were suspended. Nevertheless, all teaching and non-teaching staff were advised to report for duty with effect from Monday, January 8. Sharing a post on X, Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote, “Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5.” “Schools shall remain open for all other classes(VI to XII) w.e.f. 08.01.2024(Monday) However, in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 AM and have classes beyond 5 PM,” reads an order from Delhi’s Directorate of Education. Parents and students can expect an announcement regarding the closure or extension of winter break from Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

You may like to read

A blinding layer of fog shrouded the Indo-Gangetic plains in North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving. At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at 25 metres in Patiala, Ambala, Bahraich (UP), Purnia (Bihar), and Palam (Delhi), and 50 metres in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Safdarjung (Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur (Assam). Guwahati (Assam), Kailashahar, and Agartala (Tripura) reported a visibility level of 200 metres. The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am, news agency PTI reported.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi on Saturday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city.

Noida School Winter Vacation

In Noida, schools were initially closed in December and resumed on January 1. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the district administration decided to shut schools from January 4 to January 14. This closure applies only to classes up to 8, while for classes 9 to 12, there is a change in school timings from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. As of now, there hasn’t been any announcement about extending school holidays or winter vacations. Nevertheless, visibility in Noida is deteriorating day by day. Students and parents are advised to stay in contact with their respective schools to check if there are any announcements regarding a switch to online mode.

Punjab Schools Reopening Tomorrow?

Schools in Punjab will remain closed till Sunday, January 14, 2024. Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Mann wrote, “Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to have holiday from January 8 to January 14 in all the government and private schools of Punjab up to class 10.” “In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all government, government aided and private schools in state will remain close from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on ‘X’.

In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all govt, govt aided and private schools in state till Class 10th will remain closed from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) January 7, 2024

As per news agency PTI report, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala on Saturday recorded minimum temperatures of 7.2, 4.9 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Gurdaspur recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 5 degrees Celsius and SBS Nagar 5.4 degrees Celsius. As the cold wave continues to hit the national capital, there’s a chance the government might extend a winter vacation holiday for school children.

Chandigarh Schools Winter Break Extended?

Winter vacation has been extended in Chandigarh Schools till January 20, 2024. The schools are scheduled to reopen on January 22. “For Class IX to XIl in all Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh, till the 20th of January 2024 the schools shall open for students not earlier than 9.30 am and close no later than 4 pm. The Schools while regulating the timing for these classes must take into account the cold spell especially early morning and late evening and the time taken by the children for their commute to and from school,” reads the official order from Director School Education, UT.

School Opening Schedule and timing in UT Chandigarh uptill 20th Jan 2024 pic.twitter.com/JxmUGbWbvc — Department of School Education, Chandigarh (@SchoolEduChd) January 13, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.