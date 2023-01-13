Home

Winter Vacation: From Uttar Pradesh to Haryana Schools, Know When Will Classes Resume in Your State

School Winter Vacation: Before sending your children to school, as a parent, you should know when the schools in your state will reopen. In this article, we will check out the state-wise status of school reopening in the country.

Schools Closed in Rajasthan's Jaipur District Till January 14

School Closing News Latest Update: Due to increasingly severe cold and cold waves in North India, several states' education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. Meanwhile, a section of schools has revised their timing for Classes 9 to 12. Primary school students were given winter vacation time. Before sending your children to school, as a parent, you should know when the schools in your state will reopen. In this article, we will discuss the state-wise status of schools reopening across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Schools

Due to intense cold wave and dense fog, the schools in UP’s Mainpuri district have been ordered to stay closed up to Class 8 till January 14, 2023. Schools are expected to reopen on January 16, 2023. Parents need to keep a note that schools will remain closed on January 15 due to Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government has also directed schools in Lucknow to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from January 9 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. Lucknow district magistrate said in a circular, “In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023.”

New Delhi Schools

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital, a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said. “In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular read. Schools will open for all children from January 16.

Bihar Schools

In lieu of dipping temperatures and severe cold wave conditions, Patna in Bihar has announced the extension of winter vacation in public and private schools in the city. DM has issued an order to keep all schools up to Class 10 closed till January 14. “In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions that might take a toll on the health of children, Chandashekhar Singh, Patna district DM has ordered closure of all schools- government and private- upto class 10 till January 14,” reads the DM’s order

Uttarakhand Schools

Schools will reopen in Uttarakhand on January 16.

Punjab Schools

Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, the Punjab government extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state. In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, he added that students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10:00 AM to 3:00PM.

Jharkhand Schools

All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 14 amid the cold wave conditions prevailing in the state, according to a government notification. Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. “In view of continuing extreme cold wave conditions in Jharkhand, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from KG to class 5 will remain suspended till January 14,” the notification said. Regular classes are likely to resume from January 16.

Haryana Schools

The Directorate School Education, Haryana Government, has declared winter vacation for all state government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, due to board examinations, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department took to Twitter, “Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm. Teachers taking extra classes will get earned leave in return as per rules.”

Rajasthan Schools

Due to cold wave conditions in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, District Magistrate on Friday said that all schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023. ANI tweeted, “All schools from std 1 to std 8, in Jaipur district, to remain closed till 14th January in wake of dipping temperature.” For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves. Schools will reopen on January 16, 2023.