Winter Vacation: Schools Closed in UP, MP, Punjab, Haryana, Other States Due to Cold Waves

Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break

Winter School Vacations: As a massive cold wave grips various parts of North India, schools in many states have been closed. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the cold in this situation. Many states’ education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that have shut schools or revised school timings.

Winter School Vacations: Uttar Pradesh Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Meerut to remain closed from December 27 for students up to Class 12 till January 1, 2023, in view of the cold wave conditions. Meerut district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of cold wave conditions, schools in Meerut to remain closed for all classes till January 1.” The decision has been taken by the District Magistrates to protect the students from the cold weather conditions. The schools have been closed due to the extreme cold weather and ongoing cold wave in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the closure of schools in two districts — Badaun and Bijnor. It is to be noted that in Bijnor, schools will remain shut only up to class 8th while the timings have been changed for the remaining classes. For students in Classes 9 to 12, the school timings were changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Winter School Vacations: Punjab Schools

In a similar manner, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.

Winter School Vacations: Bihar Schools

Schools in Patna will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from December 26 to December 31, 2022. Patna district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of the cold wave, all government schools in the state will remain closed from 26 to 31 December.” This order is being implemented from December 25. It is noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable for both private as well as government schools.

Winter School Vacations: Delhi Schools

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance, the circular issued on Thursday said.

Winter School Vacations: Haryana School

The Directorate School Education, Haryana Government, has declared winter vacation for all state government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, due to board examinations, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department took to Twitter, “Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm. Teachers taking extra classes will get earned leave in return as per rules.”

Winter School Vacations: Madhya Pradesh Schools

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to close all schools in the state due to the increasing cold. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that schools will be closed from December 25 to December 31 due to the cold.

Winter School Vacations: Chhattisgarh Schools

In Chhattisgarh, the weather is getting colder. As per several media reports, In light of this, the Chhattisgarh government has declared holidays in all state schools. Beginning on December 28, there will be holidays in all the schools of the state.

Winter School Vacations: Rajasthan Schools

Rajasthan has decided to close its schools due to the extreme cold. Due to the problems caused by the cold in the state, a 12-day winter vacation has been declared in Rajasthan’s schools. Because of the cold-wave conditions, schools for all classes have been closed in Bharatpur till January 5, 2023. In a fresh order, the Bharatpur District Education Officer said action will be taken if schools are found open during winter vacations.

Winter School Vacations: Jammu And Kashmir Because of the disruption caused by the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, winter vacation has begun in all Jammu and Kashmir schools. A 10-day winter vacation has been declared here beginning December 26.