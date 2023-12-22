Home

Education

Winter Vacations: Haryana Schools To Remain Shut From Jan 1 to 15 Due to Intense Cold

Winter Vacations: Haryana Schools To Remain Shut From Jan 1 to 15 Due to Intense Cold

All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed from January 1 to 15 due to a cold wave-like situation in the state.

Image: Pixabay)

Haryana School Holidays: All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed from January 1 to 15 due to a cold wave-like situation in the state. The announcement was made by the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) on the X(formally Twitter). “In the context of the above subject, you are informed that winter vacation is declared in all government and private schools of the state from January 1, 2024 to January 15, 2024. Schools will be reopened from January 16, 2024 (Tuesday),” according to a notification of the Haryana Chief Minister Office.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Winter Vacation: State-Wise School Holiday

Jharkhand School Closed

In view of the cold wave-like situation in the state, all government and private schools in Jharkhand will remain closed from December 26 to 31, 2023. “In view of increasing effect of cold wave in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/unaided including minority schools and all private schools running in the state will remain closed from December 26 to December 31,” according to a notification of the school education and literacy department, news agency PTI reported.“Keeping in mind the secondary and higher secondary board examinations, the concerned schools may conduct classes from classes 10 to 12 as per the requirement,” it further added.

Rajasthan School Closed

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the winter holiday schedule for 2023. According to the announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), winter vacations for all schools will commence from December 25. “Rajasthan Board :- Winter vacation will start from 25th December!!,” reads the official tweet. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer, however, has not yet disclosed the date for the reopening of schools.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.