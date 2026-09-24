Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert

Schools Closed September 25: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput and Malkangiri will remain closed amid heavy rainfall and cyclone-related weather conditions. Check school holiday details here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/schools-closed-educational-institutions-in-odishas-koraput-to-remain-closed-on-september-25-amid-heavy-rainfall-alert-8529787/ Copy

Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert | Image: ANI

Schools Holiday: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput will remain closed on Friday amid extreme weather conditions and a heavy rainfall alert. The district collector has issued an order stating that all schools up to the Higher Secondary Level, including Anganwadi centres, will remain shut tomorrow in Koraput. According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Friday, with very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts.

“All categories of schools upto the Higher Secondary Level and Anganwadi centres in Koraput shall remain closed on September 25,” The district collector said in the order.

Schools Closed

According to the advisory on Cyclone Arnab, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will remain closed on Friday. The district administration declared a school holiday today in Khordha, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Bolangir due to cyclone-related weather conditions.

School Holidays In October

Festival/Holiday Date Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Durga Puja October 16–21 Dussehra (Vijayadashami) October 20 Valmiki Jayanti October 26 Karva Chauth October 29

School Holidays In October – State-Wise List

State/Region School Holidays Delhi Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – October 20; Valmiki Jayanti – October 26 Uttar Pradesh Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Dussehra (Maha Navami/Vijaya Dashami) – October 20 Bihar Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Jitiya Vrat – October 5; Durga Puja – October 17–21 West Bengal Mahalaya/Devi Paksha – October 10; Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja – October 15–26 Odisha Durga Puja – October 17–21 Assam Durga Puja – October 17–21

Schools In Telangana To Remain Closed

The schools and colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed tomorrow due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The official order stated that educational institutions that will observe holidays on Friday will remain open on November 14.