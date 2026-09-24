EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Education
  • Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odishas Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert

Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert

Schools Closed September 25: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput and Malkangiri will remain closed amid heavy rainfall and cyclone-related weather conditions. Check school holiday details here.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 24, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
Schools closed
Schools closed: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput to remain closed on September 25 amid heavy rainfall alert | Image: ANI

Schools Holiday: Educational institutions in Odisha’s Koraput will remain closed on Friday amid extreme weather conditions and a heavy rainfall alert. The district collector has issued an order stating that all schools up to the Higher Secondary Level, including Anganwadi centres, will remain shut tomorrow in Koraput. According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Friday, with very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts.

“All categories of schools upto the Higher Secondary Level and Anganwadi centres in Koraput shall remain closed on September 25,” The district collector said in the order.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather, August 12: IMD issues Heavy rain warning, will schools be closed tomorrow? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Palghar

Schools Closed

According to the advisory on Cyclone Arnab, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will remain closed on Friday. The district administration declared a school holiday today in Khordha, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Bolangir due to cyclone-related weather conditions.

School Holidays In October

Festival/Holiday Date
Gandhi Jayanti October 2
Durga Puja October 16–21
Dussehra (Vijayadashami) October 20
Valmiki Jayanti October 26
Karva Chauth October 29

School Holidays In October – State-Wise List

State/Region School Holidays
Delhi
Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – October 20; Valmiki Jayanti – October 26
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Dussehra (Maha Navami/Vijaya Dashami) – October 20
Bihar
Gandhi Jayanti – October 2; Jitiya Vrat – October 5; Durga Puja – October 17–21
West Bengal
Mahalaya/Devi Paksha – October 10; Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja – October 15–26
Odisha
Durga Puja – October 17–21
Assam
Durga Puja – October 17–21

Schools In Telangana To Remain Closed

The schools and colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed tomorrow due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The official order stated that educational institutions that will observe holidays on Friday will remain open on November 14.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.