Schools Closed In Nainital After Women Killed In Leopard Attacks; Check When Classes Will Resume

In the past three days, two women have lost their lives in leopard attacks in Nainital. Keeping in mind the situation, schools have been closed in the city. Know when will the classes resume..

New Delhi: The winter season is here and North India is seeing a drop in temperatures with every passing day; several schools in different cities will be closed because of the temperature. However, schools in Nainital have been shut for a very different reason. In the last three days, two women have been killed by a leopard in the Bhimtal Development Block causing agitation and fear among the residents of the area. Seeing the graveness of the situation, schools in the Bhimtal area have been closed to avoid any such incidents with students or teachers. Till when will the schools be closed and what have been the reactions to the fatalities caused by the leopard attacks, read to know..

