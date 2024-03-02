By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Schools Closed in Rajouri; No Physical Classes on March 2
School Closed in Rajouri: In view of prevailing harsh weather conditions, all schools in District Rajouri will remain closed on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The orders were given by Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.
School Closed in Rajouri: In view of prevailing harsh weather conditions, all schools in District Rajouri will remain closed on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The orders were given by Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.
In view of prevailing harsh weather conditions, all schools in District Rajouri shall remain closed today, 2nd March: Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri
