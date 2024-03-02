Home

Schools Closed in Rajouri; No Physical Classes on March 2

School Closed in Rajouri: In view of prevailing harsh weather conditions, all schools in District Rajouri will remain closed on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The orders were given by Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.

In view of prevailing harsh weather conditions, all schools in District Rajouri shall remain closed today, 2nd March: Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

