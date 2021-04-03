New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, several states have decided to shut down the schools and colleges to break the chain of transmission. Notably, the educational institutions were reopened in January, after a hiatus of almost a year. But following the resumption, there was a massive surge in corona cases among students. Last week, at least 40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and 25 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the IIM-A said that the campus was almost COVID-free with only isolated cases till March 12. Also Read - Bangladesh Imposes 7-Day Total Lockdown From April 5, Emergency Services Allowed

Take a look at the list of states that have shut the schools and colleges again:

Uttar Pradesh: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government extended to April 11 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had closed schools till April 4.

Madhya Pradesh: Similarly, schools in Madhya Pradesh up to Class VIII will remain shut till April 15, the government in a notification said. Earlier, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had decided to reopen classes 1 to 8 from April 1.

Chhattisgarh: The schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh were ordered to be shut down on March 22. The government is yet to announce the date for the reopening of educational institutes.

Tamil Nadu: On March 22, the Tamil Nadu government has asked schools, colleges to remain shut. The date for resumption of educational institutes has not been communicated by the state government yet.

Telangana: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to shut all schools and educational institutions till further orders.

Gujarat: Physical classes in eight corona-hit cities in Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh — have been closed till April 10.

Punjab: Earlier this week, Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government asked schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days.

Himachal Pradesh: All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 15. Earlier the Jairam Thakur-led government had ordered the closure of educational institutions till April 4, but now the closure has been extended till April 15. “All educational institutions, schools/colleges/universities/institutions will remain closed up to 15th April. All teaching/non-teaching staff will however continue to attend their respective institutions”, the state government said.

Karnataka: “Keeping in view the increasing COVID cases, the physical classes for standard six to nine has been stopped with immediate effect till the next order,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, told the media. The decision was taken in view of the health of students in this age group, he added. However, the regular classes for Class 10 students will continue.